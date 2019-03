With the premiere of the eighth and final season of the HBO series Game of Thrones growing closer, the folks at White Animation created an amusing and rather helpful three-minute summation of the events that took place in the seventh season and the six seasons before that.

Everything you need to know before the final season of Game of Thrones, in 3 minutes (unofficial recap).

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14, 2019.