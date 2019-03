Filmmaker Daniel McKee spent quite a bit of time sourcing images of international flags (and their variations) to create “A Film of Flags”, an incredibly rapid animated montage of over 2,000 flags, appropriately set to Beethoven’s very fast moving “Sonata No.14 ‘Moonlight’ 3rd Movement”.

Featuring over 2,000 flags in motion to Ludwig van Beethoven, centuries in the making.

