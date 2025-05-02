A Comprehensive History of Cats Told Through a Series of Amusing Animations

Matthew Krol of The Extra Credits Channel series Extra History explained the entire history of cats through a series of amusing animations, starting with their voyages to Cyprus, their mythical status in Ancient Egypt, and their honored status of being mummified with their humans.

From their wild ancestors in North Africa to their modern reign over the internet, cats have walked a fascinating path through history. Unlike dogs, their domestication was more of a partnership than a transformation—keeping their wild instincts while adapting to human life.

History of Cats Part 2

The second part of the series focuses on how the mythical status of cats was misinterpreted as evil within the Roman Empire and throughout Medieval Europe.

When the Romans brought Egyptian cats to Europe, they didn’t just import great pest control—they also carried the lingering aura of magic and mystery that had surrounded felines for centuries. But while Egypt revered them as sacred creatures, Europe took a much darker approach.

History of Cats Part 3

The third part speaks to the re-acceptance of cats in 17th century France all the way to England during the Age of Enlightenment, and through to modern day, where felines are once again idolized through social media memes.

From shipboard mousers saving sailors’ lives to postal office protectors, from Victorian “Old Maids” and Enlightenment intellectuals to the first official cat show at London’s Crystal Palace, we trace how our whiskered overlords went from pests to pets—and finally to internet icons!