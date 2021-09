A Man at the Controls Unravels Himself to Keep a Machine Going in an Animated Embroidery Short

Algorithmic Designer Huw Messie creates amazing animated embroidery shorts that tell simple but powerful stories using only thread and material. One such story, entitled “Consistent Survey”, depicts a man at a control board unraveling himself in order to keep the machine going. Such is life.

Unidentified equipment of a redundant process. …Procedurally animated embroidery. 15×5 frame loop

