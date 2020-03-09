A Witty Illustrated Series That Imagines What Animals Would Say If Humans Could Understand Them

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Jimmy Craig has created “They Can Talk”, a hilarious illustrated series that imagines what animals of every shape and size would be saying if humans could understand them. Craig has also published a book of the same name that captures 100 of these witty vignettes.

Humor writer and artist Jimmy Craig offers 100 colorful comics, including the inner thoughts of creatures from across the animal kingdom–from misunderstood sharks and trouble-making bears to the often complicated relationship between you and your pet cat.

