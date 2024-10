Amusing Examples of the Most Interesting Tongues in the Animal Kingdom

In a lingual TED-Ed lesson, written by Cella Wright and directed by Igor Coric of Artrake Studio, narrator Susan Zimmerman (portrayed as talking human tongue) explains some of the most interesting and amusing tongues out there in the animal kingdom.

Explore the incredible variety of tongues in the animal kingdom, and find out how different species utilize the appendage to survive.