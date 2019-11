Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2017 we wrote about Japanese artist Akie Nakatas and her amazing ability to draw realistic animals onto smooth stones. Since that time, Akie has done a great deal of custom work and exhibitions leading her to create even more of these incredible stone creatures.

via My Modern Met