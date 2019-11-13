Laughing Squid

Angry Aliens Invade a City That Only Takes Cash

In an amusing advertisement for Indian payments platform Airpay by Timur Abdulov and Irina Skaletskaya, a group of fierce extra-terrestrials attack a city after hearing a heated speech decrying aliens by a certain politician and kill every human on sight. Despite this extreme violence on the streets and the dire warnings of his friend, a desperate man remains oblivious to the danger due to the fact that a machine keeps refusing his cash, despite his very many attempts to make it work.

Not the best time to use cash?

