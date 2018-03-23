Andy Serkis Recites Speech From ‘Macbeth’ to Show Off the Future of Performance Capture in Gaming

Actor Andy Serkis, best known for his portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Caesar in Planet of the Apes, teamed up with Epic Games to demonstrate the future of performance capture in gaming. The stunning footage features Serkis tapping into his wide range of facial expressions while reciting William Shakespeare‘s speech “Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow” from MacBeth. The combination of Unreal Engine 4 and 3Lateral’s meta human framework technology flawlessly brought Andy’s real-time motion capture performance to life through the digital character, Osiris Black.
