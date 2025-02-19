The Complex Misunderstood Comedy of Andy Kaufman Explored in the Documentary ‘Thank You Very Much’

Thank You Very Much is thoughtful documentary that tells the story of Andy Kaufman, the brilliant performer whose comedy style was often misunderstood due to its complex nature and intentional subterfuge. Director Alex Braverman, in partnership with the Safdie Brothers and Morgan Neville, not only tells the story of Kaufman’s performances, but of the great impact that he had over his very short time on Earth.

Andy Kaufman’s provocative comedy often outraged audiences, challenging them to confront their own presumptions. Through never-before-seen footage and intimate recollections, filmmaker Alex Braverman explores Kaufman’s brief but impactful life and career. As the lines between performance and reality blur in our present age, Kaufman’s genius resonates more than ever.

The documentary is being released through Drafthouse Films and will be available for streaming on March 28, 2025.