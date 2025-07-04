Andy Kaufman Does a Perfect Impression of Elvis Presley on Johnny Carson’s ‘Tonight Show’ in 1977

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in March 1977, the late, great Andy Kaufman started his routine as the character that would eventually become Latka Gravas in the sitcom Taxi before breaking out in a perfect impression of Elvis Presley. Kaufman mastered the sparkly costume (in a flawless quick change), the velvet voice, and the distinctive dance moves that lead to Elvis being censored and almost arrested.

Andy Kaufman’s Elvis Presley Impression

The Full Routine

An Interview With Kaufman in August 1977

Other Elvis Impressions by Kaufman

Elvis Presley’s Controversial Dance Moves

