Septuagenarian Comedian Makes Fun of His Old Age

Andy Huggins is a septuagenarian comedian from Houston who tells jokes that fully embrace his age (73). His act pokes gentle fun at elder stereotypes, but he makes it both funny and endearing at the same time.

Huggins appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2018 and developed quite a following from there.

Huggins has a comedy show called The Early Bird Special airing on Apple TV+. It is also available for viewing on Amazon, YouTube, and other streaming platforms.

Other Comedy Performances