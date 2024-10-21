Andrew Garfield Talks About Grief With Elmo While Remembering His Late Mum

Actor Andrew Garfield shared his feelings with Elmo on Sesame Street about grief and how it can be a good thing because it makes you remember the good things about someone you love, his mother, whom Garfield sadly lost to pancreatic cancer in 2021.

You know that sadness, it’s kind of a gift, it’s kind of a lovely thing to feel in a way because it really means you love somebody when you miss them. And when I miss my mum, I remember all of the cuddles I used to get from her…and it makes me feel close to her.

When Elmo said that he was going to think about Garfield’s mommy too, Garfield said that Elmo was her favorite.

Nothing would make me happier and nothing would make her happier because, you know what? …Elmo was my mummy’s favorite.

Elmo was so happy about such a compliment that he asked Garfield for a hug.

Elmo needs a hug for that. Elmo loves you Andrew.