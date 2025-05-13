The ‘Andor’ Cast Takes a ‘Star Wars’ Trivia Quiz

The brilliant actors of the Disney+ series Andor sat down with BuzzFeed to take a trivia quiz about other Star Wars movies and TV series.

Denise Gough (Dedra Meero) and Kyle Soller (Syril Karn) were one team while Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), and Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) were on the other team. While they knew their own roles within the series, neither team excelled at the franchise’s canonical questions.

