Ancient Scotland, A Stunning Aerial Film Taken Over the Older, More Remote Parts of the Country

In the third installment of his beautiful aerial films shot over Scotland, filmmaker John Duncan flew his DJI Inspire 2 over 21 different locations in the less traveled, more ancient parts of the country. The resulting stunning film is aptly titled “Ancient Scotland“.

So for this third installment I had to look deeper at what defines Scotland for me. It soon dawned on me that Scotland has so much of the ancient about it, not just in terms of architecture but far older geology (a field of study which has its roots here). …Shot at twenty one stunning locations from as the far north as Muckle Flugga at the very top of Shetland to the prehistoric wonder of Britain’s highest sea stacks near St Kilda, some 40 miles west of the Outer Hebrides.

Duncan also provided wonderfully scenic behind-the-scene footage in the making of this film.

Here are the first two films from this beautiful trilogy.

