The Ongoing Debate About Analog Versus Digital Music

Hank Green of SciShow analyzed the ongoing debate between those who feel that analog music is far superior than digital music, and vice versa. What research found is that most people can’t tell the difference between the two although biases definitely come into play.

According to a May 2022 study, the expectations you have around music have a measurable effect on how you experience it. If participants were told that they were listening to a song on vinyl, they reported the sound had more “fullness.” And if they were told that they were listening to a song on mp3, they reported the sound had more “clarity” and “smoothness,” regardless of what format they were actually listening to

Instead, he says that certain audiophiles may enjoy the experience and community of vinyl records.

To explain audiophiles’ love of analog music, some researchers think nostalgia for past technologies plays a role; the physical experience of putting on a record, or the imperfections you hear that don’t show up in digital music files. Others point to the community aspects of music appreciation