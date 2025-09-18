Jack Black and Paul Rudd Play Best Friends Who Remake ‘Anaconda’ Within a Remake of ‘Anaconda’

Jack Black and Paul Rudd respectively star as Doug and Griff, two lifelong friends who travel deep into the Amazon Rainforest to film a low-budget remake of the classic 1997 horror movie Anaconda, when they find themselves in the clutches of a very real, giant anaconda who sees them both as prey. Every step of this process is documented, from the idea to seeking funding, finding the snake to play the title role.

Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic “classic” Anaconda. …The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed.

The movie, which also features performances by Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello, premieres on December 25, 2025.