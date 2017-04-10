Laughing Squid

An Eternally Hungry Gray Cat Sits Up and Begs Whenever There’s Food Around

A beautiful gray cat named Pocak, who unknowingly made a deal with her human to not be picky about food, sits up and begs whenever there’s anything edible nearby. If it’s something she likes, the little feline then puts up her adorable little front paws together as if in prayer. While fully appreciative of her appetite, her human ciganyolga did not teach Pocak to do this.

…When I picked her up, …they handed me a 10 pages long handbook about what exactly I should feed the cat with, that she only eats Royal Canin etc. On our way home, I made a deal with the cat: I won’t call her von Orchidenwald Baby Mercedes, like her mom, or similar posh cat names, and in exchange, she does not torture me with being snob and picky. She agreed, and she wants to eat everything. And her name is Pocak (means tummy in Hungarian). (Begging this way is her skill since she was a kitty, I did not trained her. I cannot train her to do anything, anyway.)

