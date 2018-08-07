Michigan Man Starts an Amish Version of Uber With an On-Call Horse and Buggy Ride Sharing Service

An Amish man in Colon, Michigan named Timothy Hochstedler decided to get in on the ride sharing bandwagon with his own interpretation of companies like Uber and Lyft, but with a horse and buggy rather than a car. Calling it “Amish Uber”, Hochstedler offers door-to-door rides for just $5 and unique rolling view of the small town. In an interview with WWMT, Hochstedler said that this is something his community really wanted and needed.

Uber is a cool thing, every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber. We can deliver people to their front door steps. …Most of them aren’t from Colon, but the Colon people have given me a few options like: Would you give me a ride to Curly’s? Would you go to my house? and, Yeah I’d do that.

via WWMT, Gizmodo