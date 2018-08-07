Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Michigan Man Starts an Amish Version of Uber With an On-Call Horse and Buggy Ride Sharing Service

by at on

Horse and Buggy Amish Uber

An Amish man in Colon, Michigan named Timothy Hochstedler decided to get in on the ride sharing bandwagon with his own interpretation of companies like Uber and Lyft, but with a horse and buggy rather than a car. Calling it “Amish Uber”, Hochstedler offers door-to-door rides for just $5 and unique rolling view of the small town. In an interview with WWMT, Hochstedler said that this is something his community really wanted and needed.

Uber is a cool thing, every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber. We can deliver people to their front door steps. …Most of them aren’t from Colon, but the Colon people have given me a few options like: Would you give me a ride to Curly’s? Would you go to my house? and, Yeah I’d do that.

via WWMT, Gizmodo



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP