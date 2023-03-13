The Origins of Typical American Breakfast Items

Tom Blank of Weird History Food recounts the origins of specific items typical to breakfast in the United States. This includes coffee, toast, French toast, cereal (and their cartoon mascots), fresh-frozen orange juice, bagels, and donuts.

When you think of American breakfast food, you probably think of things like cereal, and milk, toast, eggs, pancakes, French toast, orange juice, and coffee, or a McDonald’s breakfast burrito. But few realize that there are actual factual reasons Americans eat the food they do at breakfast.