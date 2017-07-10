Amazon Celebrates Their Prime Members With a 30 Hour Day of Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Beginning at 9:00PM ET on Monday, July 10, 2017, Amazon‘s third annual Amazon Prime Day, their own version of customer appreciation day and “Black Friday” all wrapped up in one, will be taking place. As with previous years, Amazon will be offering big discounts on the items they sell to all Amazon Prime members for an amazing 30 hours. Prime members can also get alerted when deals go live and get same day delivery. For those who would like to become a Prime Member can sign up for 30-day trial.

…Amazon Prime Day, an epic day of deals on everything you’re into. Deals for foodies, gamers, techies, beauty fans, pet lovers, the fashion forward, and more. Prime Day is for Prime members, but anyone can sign up for a 30-day free trial by visiting Amazon.com today.