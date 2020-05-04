Laughing Squid

Amazon Delivery Person Playfully Jumps the Chalk Hopscotch Squares Drawn on Customer’s Walkway

Amazon Deliveryperson Plays Hopscotch

After making a delivery to the California home of Odessa Martell, the doorbell camera captured the exiting delivery person as he playfully jumped the squares of a chalk hopscotch game that was drawn on Martell’s front walkway. Martell was so amused by this joyous display, that shared it with John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” series as it would be a perfect fit for show’s theme.


