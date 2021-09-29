Amazon Astro, A Rolling Robot That Uses Alexa to Attend to the Many Needs of a Household

The Amazon Astro is a handy rolling robot that uses Alexa to attend to the many needs of a household. While constantly monitoring the home, Astro is also an entertainment system, a courier and retriever of items using its detachable cup holder, a deliverer of calls and reminders, and can offer remote peace of mind when the resident is away from the home.

Keep home closer – Meet Astro, the household robot for home monitoring, with Alexa. …Amazon Astro uses advanced navigation technology to find its way around your home and go where you need it. When you’re not using Astro, it will hang out close by at the ready.

The Amazon Astro also offers a quick fix for privacy concerns.

Turn off mics, cameras, and motion with one press of a button and use the Astro app to set out of bounds zones to let Astro know where it’s not allowed to go.

Astro is part of the Amazon Day One Editions, which are all available only by invitation.

Day 1 Editions are designed to bring you our most innovative ideas faster. By choosing to participate, you’ll have the opportunity to contribute feedback that informs future product ideas and development.