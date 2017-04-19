Amazing Black and White Wall Murals Featuring Amusingly Elongated Characters in Familiar Scenes

Brazilian street artist Alex Senna adorns walls around the world with large scale black and white murals of amusingly elongated characters that have a wonderful familiar feel to them. Several murals feature the warmth of a happy family – posing together, hugging each other or going for a bicycle ride, while the lone characters evoke a specific sense of purpose – hurrying down the stairs, crossing the street or just sitting on the grass with big eyes focused on the stars.

