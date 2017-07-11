Alton Brown Hilariously Demonstrates How to Make a Single Serving of a Watermelon Negroni Cocktail

The wonderfully quirky celebrity chef Alton Brown hilariously demonstrated how to make a single serving of his “Watermelon Negroni” cocktail by throwing each of the ingredients into his mouth and squeezing lemon all over his face. The actual recipe for this yummy summertime cocktail can be found on his website.

…To assemble place one ice cube in your mouth then shoot the gin, followed by the vermouth. Swish and swallow the fluid, then chew the ice and rub the twist all over your face so you don’t stink like liquor.