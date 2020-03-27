Laughing Squid

Alton Brown Expressively Torches a Yummy Butter Mixture to Put Over Saltines for a Nice Warm Snack

The fabulously quirky food expert and self-proclaimed Thyme Lord Alton Brown (previously) raided his pantry only to find a lonely sleeve of dry saltine crackers. Silently, Brown located some hot sauce and mustard powder on his lazy Susan and added it into a glass bowl. He then added about two tablespoons of butter, which he expressively melted with a torch before mixing it in. He coated the saltines with the mixture and baked the crackers for ten minutes, resulting in a nice warm and tasty snack.

Of course, he washed his hands first.

Now’s the time to turbocharge your saltines.

Torching Butter Alton Brown


