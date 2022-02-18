‘Alien’ Retold in 60 Seconds Using Household Props

Canadian filmmakers from Folks Films created a one-minute retelling of the plot from Alien using objects commonly found around households and daily life.

Alien in 60 Seconds

This short film was made for the 2022 “10k One Minute Movie” contest that takes place across Canada.

Just recreate your favourite film in 60 seconds or less. Not a scene – the ENTIRE movie! …From there, a panel of judges from Corus Radio across Canada will choose the top 10 movies before crowning the $10k One Minute Movie Grand Prize Winner!