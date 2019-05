Artist Serene Teh created a brilliantly illustrated flipbook that compactly enacts the story of the 1979 Ridley Scott film Alien, in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary. Teh ensures that every piece of the story is moving forward with incredible skill, timing and grace.

1979 – 2019. Take a harrowing journey one flip at a time into celebrating 40 years of Ovomorphs, Facehuggers, Chestbursters, Xenomorophs and everything in between…