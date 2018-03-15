Tomb Raider Actress Alicia Vikander Gives a Quick Lesson on Swedish Slang Terms and Expressions

‘Släng Dig I Väggen’ – throw yourself against the wall. I would never use this. it’s so old-fashioned. if someone’s being outrageous you would say go throw yourself against the wall. …Here’s a new one for me this is ‘Ont I Haret’ which means pain in my hair, It’s another hangover word.

Tomb Raider actress Alicia Vikander very graciously sat for the cameras of Vanity Fair to offer a quick lesson on common expressions and slang in Swedish , explaining both the literal and idiomatic translations of each phrase. Some of the phrases appeared old fashioned to Vikander, while others were completely new to her.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!