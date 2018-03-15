Tomb Raider Actress Alicia Vikander Gives a Quick Lesson on Swedish Slang Terms and Expressions

Tomb Raider actress Alicia Vikander very graciously sat for the cameras of Vanity Fair to offer a quick lesson on common expressions and slang in Swedish, explaining both the literal and idiomatic translations of each phrase. Some of the phrases appeared old fashioned to Vikander, while others were completely new to her.
‘Släng Dig I Väggen’ – throw yourself against the wall. I would never use this. it’s so old-fashioned. if someone’s being outrageous you would say go throw yourself against the wall. …Here’s a new one for me this is ‘Ont I Haret’ which means pain in my hair, It’s another hangover word.