Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Guitarist Alexandr Misko Explains and Demonstrates His Incredible Finger Style Talent to a TEDx Audience

by at on

Alexandr Misko, the incredibly talented guitarist who performs beautiful fingerstyle covers of modern songs, nervously addressed a Mannheim, Germany TEDx audience to discuss and demonstrate how he makes his guitar, a single instrument, sound like an entire band.

When I write music I know I’m not trying to make as many noises and sounds as possible. I try to think like I’m writing melodies for different kinds of instruments with independent lines for every musician inside of that box. …I can slowly build all those layers and eventually create four instruments playing simultaneously.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP