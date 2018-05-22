Guitarist Alexandr Misko Explains and Demonstrates His Incredible Finger Style Talent to a TEDx Audience

Alexandr Misko, the incredibly talented guitarist who performs beautiful fingerstyle covers of modern songs, nervously addressed a Mannheim, Germany TEDx audience to discuss and demonstrate how he makes his guitar, a single instrument, sound like an entire band.

When I write music I know I’m not trying to make as many noises and sounds as possible. I try to think like I’m writing melodies for different kinds of instruments with independent lines for every musician inside of that box. …I can slowly build all those layers and eventually create four instruments playing simultaneously.