A Seamless Mashup of Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’ with Joan Jett’s ‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’
In celebration of Alanis Morissette‘s 2024 “Triple Moon” tour, the talented and award-winning DJ Cummerbund seamlessly stitched together her classic song “You Oughta Know” with the defiant Joan Jett song “I Hate Myself for Loving You”. The matchup is perfect, as Jett will be touring with Morissette.
I was so excited to put together this mashup celebrating the start of the Triple Moon Tour ft. Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and special guest Morgan Wade!
ARTISTS FEATURED: 1. Alanis Morissette 2. Joan Jett 3. Randy “Macho Man” Savage 4. DJ Cummerbund & The Rough Customers