Alan Carr Reads an Indignant Letter Written In-Flight by a Passenger Seated Next to the Lavatory

British comedian Alan Carr read a rather amusing, yet indignant letter that was written in-flight on December 21, 2004 from a very disgruntled Continental Airlines passenger who was in seat 29E, which was right next to the lavatory.

I am disgusted as I write this note to you about the miserable experience I am having sitting in seat 29E on one of your aircraft. As you may know, this seat is situated directly across from the lavatory, so close that I can reach out my left arm and touch the door. All my senses are being tortured simultaneously. It’s difficult to say what the worst part about sitting in 29E really is? Is it the stench of the sanitation fluid that’s blown all over my body every 60 seconds when the door opens? Is it the WOOOSH of the constant flushing? Or is it the passengers’ asses that seem to fit into my personal space like a pornographic jig-saw puzzle?

Carr’s delightful performance took place at a Letters Live event at London Union Chapel in 2017.