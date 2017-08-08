Laughing Squid

Al Franken Does a Flawless Imitation of Mick Jagger While Performing ‘Under My Thumb’ in 1982

In 1982, the Saturday Night Live comedy duo of Al Franken and Tom Davis did a live show at a small university where they performed a number of hilarious skits. One such skit featured Franken doing a flawless imitation of Mick Jagger while performing the Rolling Stones song, “Under My Thumb“.

The show, appropriately entitled Franken and Davis at Stockton State, was made into a subsequent film in 194.

Some highlights include a representative from the “Whiskey Distilleries of America” tutoring students on what to do if you’re drunk and you absolutely have to drive, interviews with a laid off heterosexual auto worker turned male prostitute for homosexuals, A test to see if audience members may be too stoned to be among people, their Rolling Stones parody, their PTL club satire and more;

34 years later in June, 2017, Senator Al Franken spoke with Rolling Stone about a number of things including his book “Giant of the Senate” and his stint fronting the Rolling Stones.

