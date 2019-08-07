Street Artist AKACORLEONE Transforms a Lisbon Basketball Court Into Beautifully Balanced Public Art

Portuguese street artist AKACORLEONE, in collaboration with Underdogs Public Art Programme and the GAU – Urban Art Gallery of the Lisbon Municipal Council, has transformed a basketball court at Junta de Freguesia de Arroios into a beautiful public art intervention piece. The mural, entitled “Balance” expresses the want and the need to understand one another.

BALANCE. The search for true balance, perfect duality between two people, two teams, two sides, two realities is hard to achieve, but it´s possible.