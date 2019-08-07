Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Street Artist AKACORLEONE Transforms a Lisbon Basketball Court Into Beautifully Balanced Public Art

by at on

Portuguese street artist AKACORLEONE, in collaboration with Underdogs Public Art Programme and the GAU – Urban Art Gallery of the Lisbon Municipal Council, has transformed a basketball court at Junta de Freguesia de Arroios into a beautiful public art intervention piece. The mural, entitled “Balance” expresses the want and the need to understand one another.

BALANCE. The search for true balance, perfect duality between two people, two teams, two sides, two realities is hard to achieve, but it´s possible.

via StreetArtNews





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved