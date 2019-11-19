Laughing Squid

AirFly Pro, A Convenient Wireless Headphone Transmitter That Plugs Directly Into Headphone Jacks

The AirFly Pro by Twelve South is a handy transmitter for Apple products that allows those who use wireless headphones to connect to in-flight video, gym screens and other places where wireless may not work and only a headphone jack is available. The Airfly Pro also can connect two pairs of headphones and even acts as an adaptor for auxiliary inputs on boats and cars.

Plug this tiny transmitter into a headphone jack to listen to in-flight movies or the TVs at the gym. AirFly Pro lets two people listen to the same soundtrack, podcast or music with their favorite noise-cancelling headphones or AirPods.

