AirFly Pro, A Convenient Wireless Headphone Transmitter That Plugs Directly Into Headphone Jacks

The AirFly Pro by Twelve South is a handy transmitter for Apple products that allows those who use wireless headphones to connect to in-flight video, gym screens and other places where wireless may not work and only a headphone jack is available. The Airfly Pro also can connect two pairs of headphones and even acts as an adaptor for auxiliary inputs on boats and cars.

via The Awesomer