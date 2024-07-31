Why Air Is a Crucial Ingredient in Great Sandwiches

Helen Rosner, a food critic for The New Yorker explained how gestalt, a psychological concept stating that the whole of one thing is greater than the sum of its parts, explained how the manipulation of air, in combination with the proper ratios of bread, meat and cheese, is the secret to a masterful sandwich.

One thing I will go to my grave on is secretly the most important ingredient in 99% of sandwiches is air. Truly elite sandwich makers know this. They know that the way you manipulate air within the sandwich affects what the bite feels like, it affects the chew and that affects how the flavors come out.

Rosner also named Parisi Bakery as having what she believes to be the best Italian sandwiches in New York City.

Where can you find the BEST Italian sandwich in New York City? New Yorker Magazine restaurant critic Helen Rosner recommends this 120-year-old bakery for INSANE Italian combos and mountains of chicken cutlet.

via Digg