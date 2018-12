A trio of Geisha styled musicians performed a uniquely beautiful cover of the internet’s favorite song aka “Africa” by Toto on a traditional Japanese koto, with a Tsugaru-shamisen and steel drum as accompaniment. The koto, which is the official instrument of Japan, has 13 strings that are plucked with 13 movable bridges that affect tone and timbre.

We continue with the covers, NHK brings us another new cover from another instrument very oriented to the Japanese!

via Boing Boing