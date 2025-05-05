Affectionate Bull Rejected By His Herd Finds a New Home That Gives Him All the Love He Wants

An incredibly affectionate bull named Bhima, who was originally rejected by his herd, found a loving home with the SASHA Farm (Sanctuary and Safe Haven for Animals) in Manchester, Michigan, where he gets all the love he craves and the medical attention he needs from Shara Jones and the other generous humans there.

Bhima and Dharma his brother, they were going to be working at an urban garden in Michigan pulling the plows. …the permit didn’t go through so they needed to find a new home. Unfortunately his brother passed shortly after they came here from pneumonia, …Bhima actually used to have really large horns but those became infected so the amazing vets at Michigan State University they were able to remove his horn safely.

Unfortunately for Bhima, this loving nature made him the subject of taunting by other cows, so he’s found his new herd amongst the goats, sheep, and ponies at the farm.

Cows have such a strong bond – a family bond and they’re very community driven and unfortunately some of them, they’re not accepted to the group. Bhima was not accepted. They were just like “Who is this guy?” He was so handsome he was so sweet we found him a new family he is out with the goats the sheep and some of the ponies and he’s doing wonderfully

Bhima is not without bovine company, in fact, several cows will come to visit each day.

The cool thing is that the cows that actually are okay with him, they come over to the fence and they talk and they hang out almost daily. They wait to have their little group discussions every day.

Either way, Bhima is a very happy bull who likes to cuddle with anyone who comes by.

He understands when people are around to be gentle, to be kind. As soon as he sees somebody he goes directly to them he just stands there like “Please pet me.” Once you start rubbing his belly and he feels comfortable he’ll lay down on his side and you can just lay with him and hang out with him.