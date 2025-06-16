Affectionate 500 Pound Pig Thinks That He’s a Cuddly Lap Dog

A giant pig named Melvin believes that he’s a cuddly lap dog, despite the fact that he weighs 500 pounds. His size doesn’t bother him, though he’s happy to grunt and snuggle his happily received affection.

According to his loving human Chelsea, they rescued Melvin from being slaughtered and were told that he’d reach 200 pounds at most, as he was the runt of the litter. Despite this assurance, Melvin continued to grow, and eventually, Chelsea had to move to the country to accommodate his increasing size.

We saw an ad for pigs being raised for slaughter and we knew we had to save him. Melvin was the runt and we just thought he was the cutest little thing. We knew it was going to be a change. We didn’t necessarily know to what extent. We knew we couldn’t have pigs in our neighborhood, so we decided to move outtowards the country. You could definitely tell he was happy with the move. We now have close to 6 acres for him to run around and play.

With the adoption of Melvin and the subsequent move, Chelsea realized that they could rescue other animals and are in the process of doing so.

2 years ago we fell in love with a beautiful boy named Melvin. Since then our love for Melvin and all pigs in general has continued to grow exponentially. I’ve always wanted to dedicate my adult life to helping animals. I am so grateful for our rescue dogs, cats, rabbits, pig, and more. We really want go continue rescuing these beautiful babies. Our new goal is to one day have a farm sanctuary for pigs, goats, cows and more. Marvelous Melvin and Friends