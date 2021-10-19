A Fun Animated Children’s Song That Explains the Different Features of Advanced Geometrical Shapes

The “Advanced Shapes Song” by Kids Learning Tube (previously) is a fun animated children’s song that explains the different properties of various geometric shapes including triangles, trapezoids, and stars.

Learn the Shapes Song for Kids with Advanced Shapes by the Kids Learning Tube

During the song, each shape reflects a distinct personality when they introduce themselves, particularly several of the triangles.

Hi it’s really great to meet you i’m an acute triangle, which means i am a triangle with three acute angles. I may look sort of weird I’m an obtuse triangle. I’m a triangle with one object angle and two acute angles. I look kinda mangled because i’m a right triangle.