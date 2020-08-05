Car Restorer Creates an Adult-Sized Street-Legal Hot Rod Version of a Children’s Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paul Redshaw, an engineer, and car restorer, created an adult-sized, street-legal hot rod version of a classic children’s Little Tikes Cozy Coupe. Redshaw stated that he had dreamed of doing this for years, although the actual project only took two months.

Paul Renshaw, from Rugby, Warks, refused to let go of his childhood dream and created an adult version – for a bargain £150. Paul’s grown-up car features an engine, accelerator, braking system, electric start, and working headlights.

Here are some photos and videos that Redshaw shot building this “Little Tikes Crazy Coupe”