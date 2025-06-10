Blind Man Builds Fully Adaptive Skatepark for Visually Impaired and Disabled Skateboarders

Dan Mancina of Keep Pushing Inc. and the Four Bad Eyes Podcast built a fully adaptive skatepark near his Michigan home for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, as well as those with limited physical abilities or who use a wheelchair. Mancina, who speaks from his own experience as a blind man, explains what features the park has to address these issues.

So it really has to do with the size of the obstacles, like actual length. For instance, this ledge and flat bar are 40 feet long, which gives you time to actually find the obstacle, make an adjustment, and do whatever you want to do. As opposed to most skateparks, they’re much shorter. So by the time a blind person uses their cane or their hand to find it, they’re already past it.

Mancina partnered with skatepark designers New Line Skateparks to build it according to his specifications.

Mancina’s podcast co-host Anthony S. Ferraro had a great deal of fun testing out the obstacles.

The world’s first ever adaptive skatepark “The Ranch” built for the blind by the blind aka Dan Mancina — a vision coming to reality. A dream coming to fruition. It’s really amazing to be surrounded by someone like Dan who not only dreams up a project but puts blood, sweat, tears and cash money into it to make it a reality.

Mancina Is Quite an Accomplished Skateboarder