Adam Savage Went Incognito at the Silicon Valley Comic Con Dressed as Chewbacca With C-3PO

Adam Savage of Mythbusters and Tested went incognito at the 2017 Silicon Valley Comic Con dressed as Chewbacca with C-3PO strapped to his back. Last year, Savage went to Silicon Valley Comic Con dressed in a comic book Hellboy costume.
