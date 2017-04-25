Laughing Squid

Adam Savage Went Incognito at the Silicon Valley Comic Con Dressed as Chewbacca With C-3PO

Adam Savage of Mythbusters and Tested went incognito at the 2017 Silicon Valley Comic Con dressed as Chewbacca with C-3PO strapped to his back. Last year, Savage went to Silicon Valley Comic Con dressed in a comic book Hellboy costume.

