Adam Savage Takes a Tour of Jack White’s Third Man Records Vinyl Pressing Plant In Detroit

Adam Savage of Tested visited with the amazing Jack White before taking an exciting tour of his Third Man Records storefront and new vinyl pressing plant in Detroit, Michigan.

In a truly immersive tour, Adam records his “Brain Candy” song and then follows his record’s eventual process from lathe to cellophane. Bonus: Adam also chats with Jack White about how recording this way impacts the creative process!

I visited the Third Man Records location in Detroit last year and I can confirm, it is pretty incredible. Even the bathroom is beautiful.

