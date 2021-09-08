Adam Savage Goes Incognito in an Iron Man Mark 1 Suit

Tested host Adam Savage, who is known for going incognito at various events, found that he was able once again to do so for the first time in two years. He chose SiliCon, an event he hosts in San Jose, California to debut the Iron Man Mark 1 armor that he obtained in 2010 and spruced up over the past two years. The suit fully encased his entire body and face, making it a perfect way to hide in plain sight.

Adam Savage suits up in his Iron Man Mark 1 armor for his first incognito costume walkaround in almost two years! At this past weekend’s SiliCon event, Adam joins the ranks of amazing cosplayers who walked the convention floor to take photos with attendees, swap costume build notes, and celebrate their fandoms. It feels so good to be surrounded by cosplay again!

Here’s Savage shining up the armor in hopes of future use.