Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Adam Sandler Performs a Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Friend Chris Farley on His 100% Fresh Netflix Special

by at on

In a clip from the upcoming Netflix special Adam Sandler 100% Fresh, the titular comedian and talented musician performed a heartbreaking musical tribute to his friend Chris Farley. Farley sadly passed away in 1997 at the age of 33 from a combination of a drug overdose, just like his hero John Belushi and of heart disease like his other hero John Candy, a fact that did not go unnoticed by Sandler in his song.

Adam Sandler Chris Farley Musical Tribute Netflix 100% Fresh

He’d drink a quart of Jack Daniels and stick the bottle right up his ass. But that hungover as hell that Catholic boy never missed a mass. We’d tell him slow down, you’ll end up like Belushi and Candy. He said those guys are my heroes, that’s all fine and dandy. I ain’t making that shit up, that’s the truth about my boy Chris Farley.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP