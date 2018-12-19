Adam Sandler Performs a Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Friend Chris Farley on His 100% Fresh Netflix Special

In a clip from the upcoming Netflix special Adam Sandler 100% Fresh, the titular comedian and talented musician performed a heartbreaking musical tribute to his friend Chris Farley. Farley sadly passed away in 1997 at the age of 33 from a combination of a drug overdose, just like his hero John Belushi and of heart disease like his other hero John Candy, a fact that did not go unnoticed by Sandler in his song.

He’d drink a quart of Jack Daniels and stick the bottle right up his ass. But that hungover as hell that Catholic boy never missed a mass. We’d tell him slow down, you’ll end up like Belushi and Candy. He said those guys are my heroes, that’s all fine and dandy. I ain’t making that shit up, that’s the truth about my boy Chris Farley.