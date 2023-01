A Heart-Wrenching Compilation Video Memorializing Legendary Actors Who Died in 2022

Matthew Moss of yourfriendelectric created an incredibly heart-wrenching compilation video that pays tribute to those actors who died in 2022. Moss seamlessly stitched together footage from each performer’s films, as if allowing them to say goodbye in their own words.

In Memorian 2022

