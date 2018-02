In response to a request from his fans, musician Ahmed Alshaiba performed a haunting acoustic cover of the theme from the film Intersteller with a combination of piano, drum and a traditional oud, which he played beautifully. Alshaiba remarked that the song was a bit scary at first.

This song has been requested many times, I was intimidated by this song for some time, it’s not an easy song to play on an acoustic instrument, I hope I did it justice.

You certainly did sir.

via Boing Boing