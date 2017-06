In his first outdoor video, musician Davide Biale, better known as Davie504 played a really beautiful cover of the classic a-ha song “Take On Me” on his acoustic four-string cut-away bass.

https://t.co/SpHEGl8y7I

NEW VIDEO! Back with the acoustic bass, playing "BASS On Me" :D

Also this is the first video I shot outdoors :) — Davie504 (@Davie504bass) June 11, 2017

Here’s the original 1986 version of the song.