A Uniquely Choreographed Accordion Orchestra Cover of the Michael Jackson Song ‘Billie Jean’

In 2018, the Orkestar harmonika (Accordion Orchestra) of the JU Niža Muzička Ŝkola in Prijedor, Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, performed a wonderfully unique cover of the classic Michael Jackson song “Billie Jean”. The musicians also kept in step with the choreography as they played from behind dark sunglasses. This performance earned the orchestra an award from their beloved city.
(translated) JU music school Prijedor. The choir of the year of the Prijedor Prize for 2018.
via The Awesomer